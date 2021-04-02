Advertisement

Bedford County organizations bring vaccine clinics to different parts of county

Harvey receives her first coronavirus vaccine dose Thursday.
Harvey receives her first coronavirus vaccine dose Thursday.(WDBJ7)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 9:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONETA, Va. (WDBJ) - As the Central Virginia Health District moves through Phase 1c, organizations in Bedford County are doing their part to reach out to everyone.

A Thursday coronavirus vaccination clinic does just that, reaching folks in Moneta at EastLake Community Church.

“Early on, we had to have people coming to central locations because of the limitations of vaccine. Now we’re getting a little bit better supply chains, becoming available a little more often, so we’re able to work our way around the county,” said Jack Jones, Jr., Bedford County Fire and Rescue chief.

The clinic is part of a county effort to get vaccines to those who want it, no matter their reason.

“It’s close to home. I’ve been getting - trying to send me to Danville and Lynchburg, everywhere,” said Terry Williams, vaccine recipient.

“I am from Bedford County and I’m currently at JMU, so I was in Harrisonburg and this was the first opportunity I had to get it, so I came home to get the vaccine,” said Carlon Harvey, vaccine recipient.

As folks like these received their first dose Thursday, Governor Ralph Northam announced that all Virginians 16 and older could get a vaccine beginning later this month.

Jones says that could mean more demand, leading to even more clinics like Thursday’s.

“If the numbers continue to rise, if people want the vaccine, then we’ll meet that need,” said Jones.

Some other county locations have already been visited, but additional clinics are being planned for in the near future.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marijuana buds are shown at Huron View Provisioning in Ann Arbor, Mich., Thursday, Jan. 28,...
Governor Northam proposes acceleration of marijuana legalization
Emmie, dog missing after crash
Dog that ran after I-81 crash found safe
Crash into creek at Bedford/Campbell county line
Man who crashed into stream dies after being taken to hospital
Rochelle Hager, 31, of Waterville, was an executive chef who posted popular TikTok videos and...
TikTok star Rochelle Hager on cellphone with fiancee as tree limb kills her
Jessica Blair-Maurice Jones Mugshots
Persons of interest identified in Franklin County homicide investigation

Latest News

J&J locked arms with Emergent in April 2020, enlisting the lesser-known company to manufacture...
Company producing J&J vaccine had history of violations
gavel
Montgomery County unveiling docket to help people with mental illness
Only 10% of Europe’s population has received one dose and that only 4% have been fully...
WHO: Europe’s vaccination program is “unacceptably slow”
FILE - This Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 file photo shows a BinaxNOW rapid COVID-19 test made by...
US allows 2 more over-the-counter COVID-19 home tests