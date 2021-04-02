Bedford County organizations bring vaccine clinics to different parts of county

MONETA, Va. (WDBJ) - As the Central Virginia Health District moves through Phase 1c, organizations in Bedford County are doing their part to reach out to everyone.

A Thursday coronavirus vaccination clinic does just that, reaching folks in Moneta at EastLake Community Church.

“Early on, we had to have people coming to central locations because of the limitations of vaccine. Now we’re getting a little bit better supply chains, becoming available a little more often, so we’re able to work our way around the county,” said Jack Jones, Jr., Bedford County Fire and Rescue chief.

The clinic is part of a county effort to get vaccines to those who want it, no matter their reason.

“It’s close to home. I’ve been getting - trying to send me to Danville and Lynchburg, everywhere,” said Terry Williams, vaccine recipient.

“I am from Bedford County and I’m currently at JMU, so I was in Harrisonburg and this was the first opportunity I had to get it, so I came home to get the vaccine,” said Carlon Harvey, vaccine recipient.

As folks like these received their first dose Thursday, Governor Ralph Northam announced that all Virginians 16 and older could get a vaccine beginning later this month.

Jones says that could mean more demand, leading to even more clinics like Thursday’s.

“If the numbers continue to rise, if people want the vaccine, then we’ll meet that need,” said Jones.

Some other county locations have already been visited, but additional clinics are being planned for in the near future.

