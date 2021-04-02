Blustery & cold today with a warmer weekend ahead
We start off with single digit wind chills
HEADLINES
- Winds remain gusty today
- Bundle up as you head out today
- Warmer weather returns Easter weekend
FRIDAY
Expect unseasonably cool air to continue Friday bringing highs into the upper 30s to mid 40s. Winds will also continue to be gusty through Friday afternoon. We’ll also see lots of sunshine which will continue through the weekend.
EASTER WEEKEND
Your Easter weekend is looking nice and sunny with highs in the 60s to near 70. If you’re heading out for sunrise services Sunday morning be aware that temperatures will start off in the the upper 30s, but warm quickly through the day.
MONDAY-WEDNESDAY
Our string of beautiful sunny weather continues as temperatures continue to warm into the low to mid 70s. Our next chance of rain showers doesn’t move into our area until late Wednesday into Thursday,
