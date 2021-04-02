Advertisement

Blustery & cold today with a warmer weekend ahead

We start off with single digit wind chills
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 3:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HEADLINES

  • Winds remain gusty today
  • Bundle up as you head out today
  • Warmer weather returns Easter weekend

FRIDAY

Expect unseasonably cool air to continue Friday bringing highs into the upper 30s to mid 40s. Winds will also continue to be gusty through Friday afternoon. We’ll also see lots of sunshine which will continue through the weekend.

Our feel like temperatures start off in the single digits and teens.
EASTER WEEKEND

Your Easter weekend is looking nice and sunny with highs in the 60s to near 70. If you’re heading out for sunrise services Sunday morning be aware that temperatures will start off in the the upper 30s, but warm quickly through the day.

Our Easter weekend is looking nice as temperatures approach 70 by Easter Sunday.
MONDAY-WEDNESDAY

Our string of beautiful sunny weather continues as temperatures continue to warm into the low to mid 70s. Our next chance of rain showers doesn’t move into our area until late Wednesday into Thursday,

Temperatures warm into the low to mid 70s by early next week.
