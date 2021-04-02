Advertisement

Central Shenandoah Health District moves to Phase 1c

A COVID vaccination is administered at a health department clinic.
A COVID vaccination is administered at a health department clinic.(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Bruce Young
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Central Shenandoah Health District has expanded to Phase 1c.

The new category increases the range of essential workers who are eligible to get vaccinations.

Central Shenandoah joins several other health districts that have recently moved to Phase 1c. However, appointments are still required for vaccination clinics.

”If you haven’t already done so, please preregister at vaccinate.virginia.gov,” said Laura Lee Wight of the Central Shenandoah Health District, “because that is how we are pooling the lists of individuals in Phase 1c for our health department clinics.”

The state is planning to open vaccinations to all Virginians April 19.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash into creek at Bedford/Campbell county line
Man who crashed into stream dies after being taken to hospital
Jessica Blair-Maurice Jones Mugshots
Persons of interest identified in Franklin County homicide investigation
Emmie, dog missing after crash
Dog that ran after I-81 crash found safe
U.S. Capitol Police identified the officer killed in the attack Friday as William 'Billy'...
Man rams car into 2 Capitol police; 1 officer, driver killed
FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2011 file photo, packages of Huggies and Pull-Ups, both Kimberly-Clark...
Why you may soon pay more for Huggies, Scott bathroom tissue and other household essentials

Latest News

FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, file photo, a passenger wears a face mask she travels...
Fully vaccinated people can travel safely again, CDC says
Virginia expands COVID vaccination workforce
Some health districts moving to general population vaccines next week
The CDC has updated international travel guidelines for fully vaccinated people. (Source: CNN...
CDC director discusses update guidelines on international travel