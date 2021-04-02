Central Shenandoah Health District moves to Phase 1c

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Central Shenandoah Health District has expanded to Phase 1c.

The new category increases the range of essential workers who are eligible to get vaccinations.

Central Shenandoah joins several other health districts that have recently moved to Phase 1c. However, appointments are still required for vaccination clinics.

”If you haven’t already done so, please preregister at vaccinate.virginia.gov,” said Laura Lee Wight of the Central Shenandoah Health District, “because that is how we are pooling the lists of individuals in Phase 1c for our health department clinics.”

The state is planning to open vaccinations to all Virginians April 19.

