Christiansburg Rescue Squad gets a new CPR training program

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Christiansburg Rescue Squad just got a new high-tech device to help people learn CPR on-the-go.

“That is a portable CPR teaching machine by resuscitation quality improvements,” said Christiansburg Rescue Squad Deputy Chief Dustin Williams.

It is called the RQI® Prehospital Healthcare Provider program. Williams explained how it’s a resuscitation education program and is like a portable CPR class.

“Resuscitation is something that happens when your heart stops,” said Williams.

The digital program and tools inside of this case—are to help more people learn CPR and lower the number of cardiac arrest deaths.

According to the American Heart Association, more than 350,000 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests occur in the U.S. annually. About 90% of people who suffer out-of-hospital cardiac arrest die. Out-of-hospital cardiac arrest is a time-critical, life-threatening condition that requires peak, high-quality performance by pre-hospital and public safety responders.

“Before COVID, being able to measure how well you do during a cardiac arrest when somebody has heart stop is really important. You want to minimize the time that you’re not doing compression’s and also making sure that you’re staying at the right rate and depth,” said Williams.

It helps measure your compression’s and guides you thorough basic CPR techniques.

For now, only the EMS team can train on it, but they hope to be able to take and show those in the community how to use it.

“Traditionally, people would attend CPR class every two years, be the same class occasion but with updates with COVID happening, we kind of had to turn to where we couldn’t have those classes in person. So we’re able to use the RQI program to where you can learn online at your own pace,” said Williams.

Williams says this also help emergency teams keep their skills up, rather than waiting every two years for a normal CPR class.

“That helps us and our patients that we’re able to stay at that proficient level of being able to perform the skills like the CPR the ventilation’s to minimize the interruptions that it causes, and in turn is going to create a better outcome for our patients,” said Williams.

Christiansburg Rescue is the first EMS agency in Virginia to implement the program, enrolling 75 providers.

