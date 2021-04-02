Danville man wanted for March robbery turns himself in to police

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Danville man charged in a March 14 Danville robbery has turned himself in to police.

Danville Police say they served the outstanding robbery warrant for Antonio Stanfield, who is now being held in the Danville City Jail on no bond.

As of April 1, Aaron Thomas was still in an Ohio hospital in critical condition.

An officer with the U.S. Marshals Task Force was shot March 24 while executing a warrant at an Ohio home for Thomas.

Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force, the Canton Police SWAT Team and the Stark County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home in the 1700 block of Regent Avenue in Canton, Ohio, where they believed 33-year-old Aaron Pierre Thomas - a fugitive from the Danville area - was hiding. As officers approached the home, Thomas attempted to break a second-story window, according to police. The Marshals Service said he then ran out the front door and fired at officers. A member of the NOVFTF was hit and officers returned fire, hitting Thomas.

Thomas, who has a violent criminal history, according to the Marshals Service, was wanted by the Danville Police Department and was issued warrants March 22 for armed robbery, felon in possession of a firearm and aggravated assault. Through citizen tips, Thomas and another man, 28-year-old Antonio Stanfield, were identified as suspects in a March 14 robbery in Danville. Stanfield has been charged with robbery.

Along with 33-year-old Aaron Thomas, Antonio Stanfield, 28, was charged in a March 14 robbery in Danville.

Danville Police officers with the Capital Area Fugitive Task Force believed Thomas fled from Virginia to Ohio to evade law enforcement and contacted the NOVFTF to help with his apprehension.

Both the officer and Thomas were treated at the scene before being transported to hospitals. The officer is in stable condition and will likely be released soon, according to police. Thomas is in critical condition, according to the Marshals Service.

A loaded firearm belonging to Thomas was found at the scene.

The Marshals Service and the Canton Police Department have both requested the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation to conduct the investigation and review into the officer-involved shooting.

