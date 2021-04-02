Danville vehicle fire damages home

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - No one was injured in a Danville vehicle fire that spread to a home Thursday.

The Danville Fire Department responded to a reported vehicle fire at 122 Rosedale Ct. just after 6 p.m. Crews noticed heavy smoke in the area and found the vehicle heavily involved in the driveway. The fire had extended into the home.

The department said the homeowner was already outside when crews got there. Fire crews entered the home to check for any other occupants and additional aid was called to the scene to assist.

Twenty personnel were on the scene for around two and a half hours. The fire is being investigated by the fire marshal. The Red Cross is assisting the homeowner.

