Fifth and Federal donates money to Samantha Robinson family as investigation continues

Fifth and Federal gifts Samantha Robinson's family with a $500 check Thursday.
Fifth and Federal gifts Samantha Robinson's family with a $500 check Thursday.(WDBJ7)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 9:56 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Community members gathered in Lynchburg Thursday to show support to the family of Samantha Robinson.

Robinson was shot and killed earlier this year when a bullet entered her car as she was driving down 12th Street.

Thursday, Fifth and Federal presented her mother Jill Rice with a $500 check to show their support.

Rice says she’s thankful for the generosity but continues to call for answers after her daughter’s death.

“I just want justice for my daughter and I’m taking it day by day, but it’s not easy,” said Rice.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Lynchburg police.

