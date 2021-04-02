Lottery: Henry County couple wins $777,777 on wife’s birthday

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Birthday for Henry County’s Laura McDaniel this year brought an unusually welcome present: $777,777.

She and her husband Travis went to dinner, then stopped at a Danville store to buy Virginia Lottery Scratchers.

One of those tickets ended up winning the big prize.

“We’re very blessed,” she said, as she and her husband claimed their prize.

She scratched the Lucky 7s Multiplier ticket when she got home and discovered it was a top prize winner.

This is the fourth and final top prize-winning ticket in Lucky 7s Multiplier (game #1997), according to lottery officials, which means the game is being closed. It is the Lottery’s policy to close Scratcher games after the final top prize is claimed.

The odds of winning the top prize in this game were 1 in 734,400. The odds of winning any prize were 1 in 3.27.

When asked if she plans to continue playing the lottery, Mrs. McDaniel said, “I love scratching tickets! They’re fun.”

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.