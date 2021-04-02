Lynchburg CA moves to dismiss charge against man convicted of unlawful wounding

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Commonwealth’s Attorney Bethany Harrison filed a motion Friday to dismiss a charge of unlawful wounding against a man convicted in a death case in 2019. If the court grants the motion, the charge will be dismissed without prejudice. The court, though, has the option of dismissing the charge with prejudice, which means the charge cannot be reinstated.

March 31, 2021, Lynchburg Circuit Court Judge F. Patrick Yeatts ruled that based on newly-discovered evidence in the case of Austin Rozdilski, the jury verdict of guilt on one count of unlawful wounding would be set aside.

In December 2019, a Lynchburg jury found Rozdilski not guilty of second-degree murder, malicious wounding, and two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. The jury found Rozdilski guilty of the lesser charge of unlawful wounding, which has now been set aside.

Harrison says key to the defense of the case was Rozdilski’s claim that Dre’yon Browley and Justin Barnett held him at gunpoint in May 2019. Rozdilski, then 17 years old, claimed he acted in self-defense when he pulled his own gun and shot twice, killing Browley. He then shot Barnett in the buttock as Barnett ran away.

Rozdilski testified he met Browley and Barnett behind the Meadows Apartments in Lynchburg that day to buy a gun from Barnett. Barnett testified in court he did send Rozdilski a picture of a gun that Barnett claimed to possess, and offered to sell it to Rozdilski. Barnett denied that he actually possessed the gun.

A groundskeeper from the Meadows Apartments testified he heard two shots and saw one man go down, then another man run toward him. When he saw the victim fall to the ground, he testified, he also saw a gun fall from the victim and slide on the ground. Lynchbur Police never found a gun at the scene.

After the jury verdict in December 2019 and before sentencing of Rozdilski was cheduled, a man was arrested in June 2020 on an unrelated charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. This man claimed Barnett gave him the gun the day of the shooting at the Meadows. That information was turned over to Rozdilski’s attorney, who then filed a motion to set aside the jury’s verdict based on this newly-discovered evidence.

Rozdilski’s attorney argued even though the jury heard evidence that Barnett was armed on the day of the shooting, the new evidence weighed so heavily against Barnett’s credibility that as a matter of law, the jury’s verdict should be overturned and a new trial granted. The court agreed with the defendant and set aside the jury’s verdict.

The court’s ruling would allow the Commonwealth to set this case for a new trial on the charge of unlawful wounding only; the Commonwealth isn’t allowed to bring back the charges of which Rozdilski was found not guilty.

But after consultation with Barnett’s family, Harrison says, Barnett made it clear he does not want to pursue this matter further, leading to the move to dismiss the charge entirely.

