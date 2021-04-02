Man arrested after Bedford robbery and chase, Henrico carjacking

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Bedford Police have arrested a man after a robbery at a smoke shop; the suspect is also believed to be connected to a carjacking in Henrico County.

Shortly before 1 p.m. Friday, April 2, Bedford Police were called to the report of an armed robbery at Twin Smokes on E. Lynchburg Salem Turnpike. Police were told a man had demanded money from a clerk, then had driven off with the cash.

An officer found a vehicle that matched the description of the one seen leaving the scene of the robbery. Another officer arrived, at which point the driver sped off, leading to a chase through the town of Bedford. The driver was stopped at the CVS on Main Street and taken into custody. His name has not been released.

The vehicle was determined to have been stolen in an armed carjacking in Henrico County.

If you have any information regarding the robbery, you’re asked to contact the Bedford Police Department at (540) 587-6011 or call 9-1-1.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.