Protest held to demand change at Washington and Lee University

Students and faculty gather at Washington and Lee University to protest.
Students and faculty gather at Washington and Lee University to protest.(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Bruce Young
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Washington and Lee University students and faculty came out Friday to demand changes at the school.

Around 200 people stood on the lawn in front of the historic Colonnade to hear speakers talk about attitudes toward minorities at the university, as well as say the name of Confederate general Robert E. Lee should be removed from the school by the Board of Trustees.

Several faculty members spoke, as well as students at the rally.

”This is not about alumni who romantically and nostalgically don’t want to lose what they once had,” said Professor George Bent. “This is about the people who are standing on the lawn. It’s about the people who are going to be standing on the lawn 15 years from now, and 20 years from now, 25 years from now.”

The university issued a statement saying in part: “The trustees’ highest priority has been to engage with and listen carefully to the views of every audience associated with W&L, and today’s event is one more way our students and faculty are making their voices heard.”

