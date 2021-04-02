Pulaski’s Adult Day Service & Fall Prevention Center to reopen

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Pulaski’s Adult Day Service & Fall Prevention Center is reopening after being closed for nearly a year due to COVID-19.

To help with reopening, employees at LewisGale Pulaski collected supplies to honor their doctors and they chose to donate it all to the center.

The center program serves people who are dealing with being alone during the day, a range of physical problems or early to mid-stage dementia.

They provide them with activities throughout the day and registered nurse monitors participant’s chronic health problems which can help prevent hospitalization.

“This place runs on that staff but it also runs on volunteers and donations to keep this place going to look they can provide the activities and they can provide you know they do meals here and all that so all the plates napkins everything it’s contributing to that to keep this place running and also open a strongly,” said Julia Hill a volunteer and nursing student at Radford University.

The staff they are excited to have everyone back. The center officially reopens April 5.

For a detailed list of their services, check out their website at www.pulaskiadultdayservice.org. You can also contact Linda Davis at linda.davis@pulaskiadultdayservice.org or (540) 307-5214.

