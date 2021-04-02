Roanoke City-Alleghany Health Districts moving to general population vaccines next week

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke City & Alleghany Health Districts will begin to invite pre-registered residents from those districts in Phase 2 (General Population) to make vaccination appointments during the week of April 5. That’s based on the current demand and increasing supply of COVID-19 vaccine, according to district officials.

But before vaccines are opened to General Population residents registered in Phase 2, all RCAHD residents in Phase 1a, 1b, or 1c are encouraged to use the links that have been sent to them to register for an appointment. Any RCAHD Phase 1a-, 1b- or 1c-eligible resident who has had difficulty scheduling a first dose vaccine appointment is urged to email RCHAD at RCAHDCovidResponse@vdh.virginia.gov or call the dedicated 1st dose appointment hotline, which is 540-613-6597, Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

After the districts are assured they have prioritized appointments to RCAHD Phase 1a, 1b, and 1c residents, they will send invitations April 5 to RCAHD residents who are pre-registered in Phase 2 (General Population) via the state website, vaccinate.virginia.gov.

RCAHD officials say they will continue to prioritize vaccination for anyone in Phase 1a, 1b and 1c who registers to receive it. Although eligibility guidelines are being expanded to the General Population, all residents must continue to pre-register for an appointment. Walk-ins will not be honored at clinics.

Phase 1a of vaccination includes health care personnel and those in long-term care facilities. Phase 1b includes those 65 and older, frontline essential workers and people age 16-64 with underlying medical conditions that put them at increased risk of severe illness. Phase 1c includes other essential workers. Phase 2 includes the General Population ages 16 and older. All phases are identified in detail at www.vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine/.

“To date, more than 138,000 first and second doses of vaccine have been administered in the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts,” said Cynthia Morrow, RCAHD health director. “Vaccine supplies have increased significantly. We expect to distribute at least 9,000 first and second doses next week.”

When you receive your appointment for a vaccine, follow these health district guidelines at the vaccination site:

Plan to arrive no earlier than 10 minutes prior to your appointment time. Too many people arriving too early causes backups.

· Appointments are required at all locations for COVID-19 vaccination in our area. Walk-ins will not be accepted. Please pre-register to be contacted for an appointment.

Remember to continue masking and social distancing outside your household and wash your hands.

All people interested in receiving vaccine in Virginia are encouraged to pre-register at vaccinate.virginia.gov or by calling 1-877-VAX-IN-VA.

Everybody is urged by health officials to pre-register even if they are not currently eligible to receive vaccine.

With the expansion of doses coming in to the area, they say they may more quickly have supplies available to expand to additional populations.

