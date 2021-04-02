RU nursing students distribute COVID-19 vaccines

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Nursing students at Radford University are volunteering their time to help administer COVID-19 vaccines to people across the New River Valley.

The Dedmon Center has served as a place for dozens of students in the community nursing course to get clinical training that they need. This not only helps them prepare for their careers in a few months but helps the NRV to stop the pandemic.

“It’s great to help the community, it’s a learning process as well,” nursing student Carley Craddock said. “We’re so lucky to be here and to help out with the community.”

Craddock is one of 48 student volunteers who has been trained to give all three vaccines.

“We were having trouble finding clinical experiences and this was a real blessing for us with that,” associate professor of nursing Dr. Erin Cruise said.

Clinical experience has been almost impossible during the pandemic, but thanks to an alumni connection, the students’ professor hooked up this real-world alternative instead.

“We’ve been given the opportunity to apply it real world,” nursing student Meredith Lewis said. “It’s been helpful to us and I think helpful to the clinics as well because we’re able to fill in the manpower when they don’t have it.”

The students can apply skills they learn from other places like volunteering on the school’s EMS squad. Ella O’Keefe is one of those students doing both.

“The gravity of how important these clinics are hasn’t really hit me yet,” O’Keefe said. “I think it’s something that will hit me in the future when we’re getting back to being normal.”

Cruise said the positive reinforcement from other nurses and the public shows what being a Highlander means.

“I feel like they really learned a lot, grew in confidence and also showed what Radford students can do,” Cruise said.

“Just know it’s going to be hard work, but it is out of this world, 100-percent worth it in every way,” nursing student Sarah Gay said.

The students have been distributing vaccines since February. They usually help out three days a week in groups of six.

