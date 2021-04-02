Street renaming public hearing extended

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Dozens of people in Lexington had a chance to have their voices heard Thursday night on the city’s new draft plan for how to rename streets in the community.

The move comes after summer protests that sparked removal of statues and renaming of schools across the country.

Consideration for a name change would require that 75 percent of citizens with addresses on that street are in favor of a change and would require a 400-dollar fee to process the application.

If a street rename fails, a new request can be submitted after a six-month waiting period. If a street is renamed, it cannot change for at least five years.

There was no vote on Thursday. There will be another public hearing before consideration of the policy to allow for more voices to be heard.

