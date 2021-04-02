Two people injured in Big Island after crashing into creek
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people were taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries after they crashed into a creek in Bedford County Friday.
Personnel with the Big Island Volunteer Fire Company responded to the crash at Hunting Creek and Hawthorn Road around 9 a.m. The vehicle was upright in the creek with two elderly people trapped inside.
The two victims were extracted and turned over to medic units. One was taken to a hospital via ground transport while the other was flown to an ER.
No word yet on their conditions.
