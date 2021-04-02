Two people injured in Big Island after crashing into creek

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people were taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries after they crashed into a creek in Bedford County Friday.

Personnel with the Big Island Volunteer Fire Company responded to the crash at Hunting Creek and Hawthorn Road around 9 a.m. The vehicle was upright in the creek with two elderly people trapped inside.

The two victims were extracted and turned over to medic units. One was taken to a hospital via ground transport while the other was flown to an ER.

No word yet on their conditions.

