Advertisement

Two people injured in Big Island after crashing into creek

Crews responded after a vehicle crashed into a creek in Big Island.
Crews responded after a vehicle crashed into a creek in Big Island.(Big Island Vol. Fire Company Inc.)
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people were taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries after they crashed into a creek in Bedford County Friday.

Personnel with the Big Island Volunteer Fire Company responded to the crash at Hunting Creek and Hawthorn Road around 9 a.m. The vehicle was upright in the creek with two elderly people trapped inside.

The two victims were extracted and turned over to medic units. One was taken to a hospital via ground transport while the other was flown to an ER.

No word yet on their conditions.

At 0900 hrs Company 2, Squad 2, Medic 14-2, Medic 14-5, and SOC personnel (Rescue1 and Rescue 5) were dispatched to...

Posted by Big Island Vol. Fire Company Inc. on Friday, April 2, 2021

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash into creek at Bedford/Campbell county line
Man who crashed into stream dies after being taken to hospital
Jessica Blair-Maurice Jones Mugshots
Persons of interest identified in Franklin County homicide investigation
Emmie, dog missing after crash
Dog that ran after I-81 crash found safe
FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2011 file photo, packages of Huggies and Pull-Ups, both Kimberly-Clark...
Why you may soon pay more for Huggies, Scott bathroom tissue and other household essentials
Courteney Batya Ross, George Floyd's girlfriend, talked Thursday about how George Floyd was 'a...
Floyd’s girlfriend recalls their struggles with addiction

Latest News

Crash into creek at Bedford/Campbell county line
Man who crashed into stream dies after being taken to hospital
Crash into creek at Bedford/Campbell county line
Driver seriously hurt after hitting creek near Bedford/Campbell line
File image
Pittsylvania Co. crash kills one, sends woman and child to hospital
Rochelle Hager, 31, of Waterville, was an executive chef who posted popular TikTok videos and...
TikTok star Rochelle Hager on cellphone with fiancee as tree limb kills her