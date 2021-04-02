Advertisement

Virginia Museum of Transportation hosting Drive-Through Easter Bunny Experience

The Easter Bunny high fives a child at the Virginia Museum of Transportation on Friday.
The Easter Bunny high fives a child at the Virginia Museum of Transportation on Friday.(WDBJ)
By Lindsay Cayne
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - You and your kids can enjoy Easter this weekend at the Virginia Museum of Transportation! The museum is holding a Drive-Through Easter Bunny Experience on Saturday, April 3rd, where families can drive by the museum from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There, kids can see the Easter Bunny, look for scavenger hunt items, and get a goody bag. Kids up to age 12 will also get a plastic egg they can turn in for free admission.

“We’ve missed having all of our events this past year. We miss having the kids here, so we wanted to have something for them. Some have just finished Spring Break, some are getting ready to go on Spring Break, and they’re ready to get out of the house,” Mendy Flynn, Director of Special Events for the Virginia Museum of Transportation, said.

The drive-through event is $5 per car and families must stay in their cars throughout the event.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash into creek at Bedford/Campbell county line
Man who crashed into stream dies after being taken to hospital
Jessica Blair-Maurice Jones Mugshots
Persons of interest identified in Franklin County homicide investigation
Emmie, dog missing after crash
Dog that ran after I-81 crash found safe
U.S. Capitol Police identified the officer killed in the attack Friday as William 'Billy'...
Man rams car into 2 Capitol police; 1 officer, driver killed
FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2011 file photo, packages of Huggies and Pull-Ups, both Kimberly-Clark...
Why you may soon pay more for Huggies, Scott bathroom tissue and other household essentials

Latest News

Wendell Scott History Efforts
Wendell Scott History Efforts
Local HS Football Coach Suing Roanoke County School Board
Local HS Football Coach Suing Roanoke County School Board
Pebble Creek 4.2.21
Pebble Creek 4.2.21
WDBJ7
Crews respond to fire at Pebble Creek Apartments