Volunteers bake over 10,000 shortcakes to prep for the return of Community School’s Strawberry Festival

By Lindsay Cayne
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Around 50 volunteers spent the day baking and prepping for the return of the Community School’s Strawberry Festival!

You can just imagine the sweet buttery smell of the freshly baked shortcakes. That smell filled the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church on Friday, as volunteers, including parents teachers and alumni, came out to bake over 10,000 shortcakes.

“I always went to the Strawberry festival, we used to travel from Convington, it’s where I am originally from, so now I have the opportunity to help out with the Strawberry Festival, and I’m excited about doing it,” volunteer Robinette Robinson said.

Robinson has a 5-year-old grandchild at the Community School, which is hosting it’s annual Strawberry Festival for the 41st time. But last year, the fundraiser festival was canceled due to the pandemic, causing the school to lose thousands of dollars it relies on.

“It was heartbreaking, I think there probably were a few tears shed over it,” Liz Johnson, Director of Marketing and Development for the Community School, said.

This year, the festival is back but, like many events, it’s reimagined--it’s now a drive-thru at the Berglund Center on April 30th and May 1st.

“So you drive up and you grab your shortcake, we have a park and eat area where you can sit down and have a little tailgate and park and eat if you’d like, you can also check out our vendor village,” Johnson said.

The point is to create an atmosphere where folks can still enjoy their favorite treats while socially distancing.

“To bring it back this year and see people in the kitchen baking and rolling and really enjoying each other’s company and getting to know one another, it really feels good to have it back,” Johnson said.

Baking day required health screens, spacing out and double masking.

