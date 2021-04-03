Bassett @ Magna Vista

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - It was the Smith River Rivalry in Henry County as Bassett took on Magna Vista.

Tyler Johnson opened the second half for the warriors with a kickoff return for a touchdown, putting his team up 26 to 21 in what proved to be a shootout.

The Bengals came back with a touchdown pass from Ja’Ricous Hairston to Darius Hairston. Bengals went back up 28 to 26.

Bengals got the ball back and Hairston went back to work, keeping it and extending the Bengal lead 35 to 26.

Warriors fired back with a pass from Dryus Hairston to Jeffery Medley and Magna Vista was back within 2 at 35-33.

Simeon Walker-Muse tried to put it out of reach with a touchdown run.

Back and forth it went before the Bengals survived in a thriller, 56 to 55 the final.

