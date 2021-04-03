Advertisement

Bassett @ Magna Vista

Tyler Johnson opened the second half for the warriors with a kickoff return for a touchdown
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 12:08 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - It was the Smith River Rivalry in Henry County as Bassett took on Magna Vista.

Tyler Johnson opened the second half for the warriors with a kickoff return for a touchdown, putting his team up 26 to 21 in what proved to be a shootout.

The Bengals came back with a touchdown pass from Ja’Ricous Hairston to Darius Hairston. Bengals went back up 28 to 26.

Bengals got the ball back and Hairston went back to work, keeping it and extending the Bengal lead 35 to 26.

Warriors fired back with a pass from Dryus Hairston to Jeffery Medley and Magna Vista was back within 2 at 35-33.

Simeon Walker-Muse tried to put it out of reach with a touchdown run.

Back and forth it went before the Bengals survived in a thriller, 56 to 55 the final.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. Capitol Police identified the officer killed in the attack Friday as William 'Billy'...
Man rams car into 2 Capitol police; 1 officer, driver killed
WDBJ7
Crews respond to fire at Pebble Creek Apartments
Courtesy Christopher Newport University
Man who rammed car into Capitol Police a former Alleghany High athlete
Crews responded after a vehicle crashed into a creek in Big Island.
Woman killed in Bedford County crash into creek
Custard at Chris's Coffee & Custard
Hometown Eats: Chris’s Coffee & Custard

Latest News

FFE Pulaski County Vs. Salem 4.2.21
Pulaski County @ Salem, Game of the Week
FFE Byrd Vs. Staunton River 4.2.21
William Byrd @ Staunton River
FFE Fleming Vs. Franklin County 4.2.21
William Flemming @ Franklin County
FFE Cave Spring Vs. Hidden Valley 4.2.21
Cave Spring @ Hidden Valley
FFE Christiansburg Vs. Blacksburg 4.2.21
Christiansburg @ Blacksburg