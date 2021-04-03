Bedford County Public Schools finalizing graduation plans

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Bedford County Public Schools looks to finalize their graduation plans in the upcoming weeks.

They’re planning to hold an in-person ceremony for this year’s graduation.

The final location will be announced at a later date, but school officials say the ceremony will be outdoors.

Some of the locations being considered include Liberty University’s Williams Stadium, the Lynchburg Hillcats stadium and county high school football stadiums.

