Advertisement

Bedford County Public Schools finalizing graduation plans

Jefferson Forest High School
Jefferson Forest High School(WDBJ7)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 9:15 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Bedford County Public Schools looks to finalize their graduation plans in the upcoming weeks.

They’re planning to hold an in-person ceremony for this year’s graduation.

The final location will be announced at a later date, but school officials say the ceremony will be outdoors.

Some of the locations being considered include Liberty University’s Williams Stadium, the Lynchburg Hillcats stadium and county high school football stadiums.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash into creek at Bedford/Campbell county line
Man who crashed into stream dies after being taken to hospital
Jessica Blair-Maurice Jones Mugshots
Persons of interest identified in Franklin County homicide investigation
U.S. Capitol Police identified the officer killed in the attack Friday as William 'Billy'...
Man rams car into 2 Capitol police; 1 officer, driver killed
WDBJ7
Crews respond to fire at Pebble Creek Apartments
Emmie, dog missing after crash
Dog that ran after I-81 crash found safe

Latest News

Bedford County Public Schools plans to return to five days per week of in-person learning with...
Central Virginia school districts detail fall education plans
Students and faculty gather at Washington and Lee University to protest.
Protest held to demand change at Washington and Lee University
Team members carefully put their new telescope on its pedestal in The Hume Center.
Hume Center in Blacksburg acquires new telescope and dome for space science research
Danville Schools superintendent submits budget draft