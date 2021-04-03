Advertisement

Cave Spring @ Hidden Valley

Cave Spring was on top early and looking for more. Chris Hall had a tough run between tackles to pickup the first down.
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 12:12 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Hidden Valley and Cave Spring settled the battle for Southwest Roanoke County bragging rights on the rug at Bogle.

That set up the field goal from Tyler Mitchem and he put it right down the middle for 3 and the Knights led 17-nothing.

But then came the Titans. Sam Dragovich was looking for Joey Strong and he got him down the middle for a big Hidden Valley gain.

Those two were at it again just a couple plays later. Dragovich to Strong and the Titans were in business in the red zone.

Dragovich capped the drive by finding Tyler McDaniel who fought his way across the goal line for the score.

But it wasn’t enough as Cave held on to win it 17 to 14.

