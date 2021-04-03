Central Virginia school districts detail fall education plans

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - In what has been a year of ups and downs, schools in central Virginia are now looking ahead to the fall.

They hope to make things as normal as possible, starting with filling up their parking lots.

“At this point what we are looking at is five day a week, in-person instruction for all grades K-12,” said Jason Johnson, Bedford County School Board chair.

Johnson says all students will move back to their base schools.

Whether at the elementary, middle or high school level, other measures will be taken as more kids come back.

“We’re still following all CDC and public health guidance so masks will still be required and we will still be enforcing three feet of social distancing,” said Johnson.

Other school districts are making similar plans.

Lynchburg City Schools plans to do five days per week of in-person learning as well. They’ll also offer a virtual option similar to Bedford County.

“I think we all want families to have the choice so they can make the best decision for their family’s health, for their children’s learning style,” said Johnson.

More details will be ironed out in the coming months.

