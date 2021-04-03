Advertisement

Christiansburg @ Blacksburg

The Blue Demons crushed Blacksburg 57 to 0.
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 12:12 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - In the New River Valley where it’s been a tough year for the Blacksburg Bruins, but a win over rival Christiansburg at Bill Brown Stadium could’ve eased some of the pain.

But not much to cheer about for the Bruins though. It was all Blue Demons in the first half.

Blacksburg stayed in the fight. QB David Oliver went to the right and broke a couple tackles to pick up the Bruins first down.

Two plays later they turned it over on the mishandled exchange and Christiansburg was able to fall on it.

The Demons turned to Travis Altizer who caught the pass and he bobbed and weaved his way to a first down pickup.

Then it was Christian Cunningham on the pitch wide right. A big rush and Cunningham got hit at the pylon to set up a first and goal.

And they liked that play so much they called it again to the other side and Cunningham blasted in for a 50 to nothing lead.

The Blue Demons crushed Blacksburg 57 to 0.

