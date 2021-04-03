Christiansburg to host drive thru Easter egg hunt Saturday

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - If you’re looking for a way to celebrate Easter and stay warm, you’ll have a chance to do that in Christiansburg Saturday morning.

The town is hosting its Hopping Down the Bunny Trail Easter egg hunt, drive thru style. COVID halted the annual tradition last year, but town staff was able to think outside the box, putting together a display for families to drive by, and kids still get a bag filled with eggs.

“I hope that they can come out as a family and enjoy that time in the car,” Parks and Recreation Director Brad Epperley said. “While it’s not our traditional Easter egg hunt I think it’s still an opportunity for families to spend time together.”

You can also take a selfie in front of the Easter bunny on stage.

The event is at the Recreation Center at 1600 North Franklin Street from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Town staff says some of those eggs have are filled with special surprises.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.