Families come out to Adventure Day and the return of Treetop Quest at Explore Park

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Energy filled the outdoors at Explore Park Saturday, where families came out to the first of four Adventure Days and the opening up Tree Top Quest. From ziplining to kids activities and shopping, it was a day in the outdoors fit for all ages.

Families said they made the most of Adventure Saturday--the first of a series of four offering special activities at the park. Dottie Rottkamp and her granddaughter Hazel said they couldn’t miss out.

“We’re excited, it’s so popular here, I mean people just come, they enjoy being outside,” Dottie said.

And they enjoyed the chance to try out the Tree Top Quest adventure.

“Which was your favorite over there?” Dottie asked Hazel, who answered, “My favorite was the swings.”

The duo came out for Hazel’s brother’s birthday, and Hazel got to zipline four different times.

Saturday’s ziplines sold out. Treetop Quest is allowing 12 people on the course every 20 minutes to follow COVID-19 safety guidelines. The Rottkamps went through the adventure course and checked out the vendors and kids mobile activities. There was also the chance for families to take part in disc golf putting demos outside of Twin Creeks BrewPub.

“It’s a great way to get families out here to enjoy expanded activities in the park,” Alex North, Recreation and Marketing Assistant for Roanoke County Parks and Recreation and Tourism, said.

“We’re walking around, looking at all the booths, seeing what’s going on,” Anna Carter said.

She visited Explore Park Saturday with her sister Kori. They said they’re happy to be back outdoors.

“It’s fun. Yeah, it’s a lot of fun because it’s been awhile since we’ve done a lot of stuff out and about,” Anna and Kori said.

Explore Park also has their twilight night zip Saturday night--their first one of the year. Their next Adventure Days are on June 12th, August 7th and October 16th.

