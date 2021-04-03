Friday Football Extra Player of the Week Aiden Wolk

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Despite an 0-2 start to the season that featured everything from snow to COVID cancellations, the Glenvar Highlanders battled back to win the next three, and quarterback Aiden Wolk is a big reason why.

The junior threw for more than 330 yards and four touchdowns to help beat Giles last week.

“I mean, it’s an honor, but then again, we’re all here just to do our part to win. Everybody has their roles that they have to get done. Our coaches set goals for each and every one of us, and we all have expectations and we plan on getting them done,” said Aiden Wolk.

While dazzling under center, Wolk also splits time on kicking duties for the Highlanders, knocking home two of his own extra point attempts against the Spartans.

“I mean, I enjoy it. It’s fun. It’s kind of nice to be able to step out of my comfort zone a little bit and be able to work at different positions in order to help,” Wolk says.

“We’re asking him to handle every snap. For example, against Radford, we had 76 snaps. That’s a lot of snaps, so certainly the pressure, the fact that he’s got a lot of skin in the game. He works hard in the offseason, puts a lot of time in. So obviously, the kick becomes--we know how important it is, wins and loses a lot of games, and so having a kid that’s used to the pressure is important,” Kevin Clifford Glenvar’s head coach.

Wolk is already wrapping up his second full year as Glenvar’s starter, with 17 games under his belt as a junior.

That experience, combined with the size he brings at his position, has him looking more and more like the NFL legend he admires.

“Ben Roethlisberger. Big Ben is a bigger quarterback, always looked up to him. But, ultimately, I’m just trying to be the best me that I can be. I’m not trying to model my game after somebody specific. I’m just trying to be Aiden Wolk.”

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.