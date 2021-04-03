Advertisement

Giles @ Narrows

Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 12:10 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
NARROWS, Va. (WDBJ) - In Narrows, the Green Wave defense had yet to be scored on entering their tussle with Giles. And even though the Spartans were out of playoff contention, the game still meant plenty to both sides.

In the first quarter, Giles thinking it might be their night. Punter Preston Whitlock scooped up the bad snap and was able to tuck and run for 15 yards and the first down.

But two plays later the Spartans turned it over. The Green Wave’s Blake Kirby came up with the interception and got it back into Giles territory.

Narrows got the run game in gear. Ty Robertson had a big rush up the middle for 18 yards to move the sticks and keep the drive moving.

Early in the second quarter, quarterback Reid Bowman took over. He took it off the right side and got taken down just shy of the goal line.

On first and goal Bowman bobbled the snap but recovered in time to get in on the sneak.

It was 7-nothing Wave and Narrows rolled to the 34 to nothing shutout win.

