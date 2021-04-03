Glenvar @ Alleghany

COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Glenvar made the trip to Low Moor to face Alleghany as the Highanders eyed a four game win streak.

The Mountaineers came out hoping to prevent that, but on the first play from scrimmage, Glenvar’s Aiden Wolk got it to Jackson Swanson at the sideline, and he was off and running. Swanson motored for sixty yards and an early score to gets the Highlanders started.

That was just the beginning. Kyle Hanks then got the handoff and cut it back. Hanks was off on a 37 yard scramble. He got it down inside the two yard line to setup another Glenvar score.

Later, Wolk put it up again, this time to Dagan Williams, who took it up the sideline and used some great balance to tiptoe in.

Glenvar was all over Alleghany by a final of 60 to nothing.

