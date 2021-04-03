Man who rammed car into Capitol Police a former Alleghany High athlete

(WDBJ) - The man that police identified as the driver behind the wheel Friday of a car that hit two Capitol Police officers, leaving one dead and one injured, was a former member of the Alleghany High School football team.

According to the New York Times and other media outlets, Noah Green, 25 of Indiana, began playing in 2017 for Christopher Newport University in Newport News.

“Mr. Green was born in West Virginia, attended high school in Virginia, then enrolled in Glenville State College where he played football before transferring to Christopher Newport University in Newport News, Va. He played defensive back on the Christopher Newport football team and graduated in 2019 with a degree in finance.”

The school’s athlete page for Green details his prior time playing both defensive back and running back at Alleghany High prior to eventually joining the CNU Captains following a few other stops along his athletic journey.

Green died Friday from police gunfire after ramming his car into two officers along a barricade, killing one and injuring the other.

Video footage of the incident showed the driver of the crashed car emerging with a knife in his hand and starting to run at the pair of officers, Capitol Police Acting Chief Yogananda Pittman told reporters. It was then that police fired at the man, eventually leading to his death.

Authorities did not release a potential motive as of Friday night.

