Advertisement

Man who rammed car into Capitol Police a former Alleghany High athlete

Green died Friday from police gunfire after ramming his car into two officers along a barricade, killing one and injuring the other.
Courtesy Christopher Newport University
Courtesy Christopher Newport University(Christopher Newport University)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 8:39 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WDBJ) - The man that police identified as the driver behind the wheel Friday of a car that hit two Capitol Police officers, leaving one dead and one injured, was a former member of the Alleghany High School football team.

According to the New York Times and other media outlets, Noah Green, 25 of Indiana, began playing in 2017 for Christopher Newport University in Newport News.

“Mr. Green was born in West Virginia, attended high school in Virginia, then enrolled in Glenville State College where he played football before transferring to Christopher Newport University in Newport News, Va. He played defensive back on the Christopher Newport football team and graduated in 2019 with a degree in finance.”

The school’s athlete page for Green details his prior time playing both defensive back and running back at Alleghany High prior to eventually joining the CNU Captains following a few other stops along his athletic journey.

Green died Friday from police gunfire after ramming his car into two officers along a barricade, killing one and injuring the other.

Video footage of the incident showed the driver of the crashed car emerging with a knife in his hand and starting to run at the pair of officers, Capitol Police Acting Chief Yogananda Pittman told reporters. It was then that police fired at the man, eventually leading to his death.

Authorities did not release a potential motive as of Friday night.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash into creek at Bedford/Campbell county line
Man who crashed into stream dies after being taken to hospital
Jessica Blair-Maurice Jones Mugshots
Persons of interest identified in Franklin County homicide investigation
U.S. Capitol Police identified the officer killed in the attack Friday as William 'Billy'...
Man rams car into 2 Capitol police; 1 officer, driver killed
WDBJ7
Crews respond to fire at Pebble Creek Apartments
Emmie, dog missing after crash
Dog that ran after I-81 crash found safe

Latest News

Jefferson Forest High School
Bedford County Public Schools finalizing graduation plans
Bedford County Public Schools plans to return to five days per week of in-person learning with...
Central Virginia school districts detail fall education plans
Vaccines at a Bedford County coronavirus vaccine clinic Thursday.
Virginia Department of Health gives vaccination effort update following Johnson & Johnson blunder
The memorial stands at Monument Terrace.
Memorial honoring fallen service members to stand in Lynchburg for next week
Daniel Flint has a plea set for June 1.
Old Bedford Middle School arson suspect set for June plea