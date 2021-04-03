Advertisement

Memorial honoring fallen service members to stand in Lynchburg for next week

The memorial stands at Monument Terrace.
The memorial stands at Monument Terrace.
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 8:46 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A memorial honoring our nation’s fallen service members has made its way back to Lynchburg.

A memorial made of dog tags will sit at Monument Terrace for the next week.

The design is meant to resemble the American flag when draped over a fallen service member’s casket.

The memorial comes back to the hill city during the 20th year anniversary of the 9/11.

