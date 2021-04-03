Old Bedford Middle School arson suspect set for June plea
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 8:41 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The man charged with the arson of the old Bedford Middle School is expected to make a plea soon.
A grand jury returned a true bill on both of Daniel Flint’s charges Friday.
Bedford Commonwealth’s Attorney Wes Nance says Flint is now set for a plea later this spring.
They say they expect him to enter a guilty, no contest or Alford plea, but he still maintains innocence as of now.
Flint will appear in court on June 1.
