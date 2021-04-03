Advertisement

Old Bedford Middle School arson suspect set for June plea

Daniel Flint has a plea set for June 1.
Daniel Flint has a plea set for June 1.(Photo: Blue Ridge Regional Jail)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 8:41 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The man charged with the arson of the old Bedford Middle School is expected to make a plea soon.

A grand jury returned a true bill on both of Daniel Flint’s charges Friday.

Bedford Commonwealth’s Attorney Wes Nance says Flint is now set for a plea later this spring.

They say they expect him to enter a guilty, no contest or Alford plea, but he still maintains innocence as of now.

Flint will appear in court on June 1.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash into creek at Bedford/Campbell county line
Man who crashed into stream dies after being taken to hospital
Jessica Blair-Maurice Jones Mugshots
Persons of interest identified in Franklin County homicide investigation
U.S. Capitol Police identified the officer killed in the attack Friday as William 'Billy'...
Man rams car into 2 Capitol police; 1 officer, driver killed
WDBJ7
Crews respond to fire at Pebble Creek Apartments
Emmie, dog missing after crash
Dog that ran after I-81 crash found safe

Latest News

Jefferson Forest High School
Bedford County Public Schools finalizing graduation plans
Bedford County Public Schools plans to return to five days per week of in-person learning with...
Central Virginia school districts detail fall education plans
Vaccines at a Bedford County coronavirus vaccine clinic Thursday.
Virginia Department of Health gives vaccination effort update following Johnson & Johnson blunder
The memorial stands at Monument Terrace.
Memorial honoring fallen service members to stand in Lynchburg for next week