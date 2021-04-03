Parry McCluer @ James River

BUCHANAN, Va. (WDBJ) - James River and Parry McCluer were at 7 apiece at halftime in Buchanan.

But Parry McCluer came out strong in the third. QB Ty Ruley hooked up with Jalen Mitchell and he made the over the shoulder grab and raced for the endzone to put the Blues on top.

When the Knights couldn’t answer, Parry McCluer got the ball again and Ruley kept it for the TD.

James River wasn’t finished. Late third quarter, QB Zeal Hammons tossed to a waiting Adam Bridges at the goal line and that was a Knights TD to make things interesting.

But Ruley had the quick answer for the Blues. He found daylight breaking through the line. They weren’t gonna get him as he housed it to put Parry McCluer back up two scores.

J B Wade sealed the win for Parry McCluer with a late interception.

The Fighting Blues win it 27 to 14.

