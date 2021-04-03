Advertisement

Parry McCluer @ James River

When the Knights couldn’t answer, Parry McCluer got the ball again and Ruley kept it for the TD.
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 12:07 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCHANAN, Va. (WDBJ) - James River and Parry McCluer were at 7 apiece at halftime in Buchanan.

But Parry McCluer came out strong in the third. QB Ty Ruley hooked up with Jalen Mitchell and he made the over the shoulder grab and raced for the endzone to put the Blues on top.

When the Knights couldn’t answer, Parry McCluer got the ball again and Ruley kept it for the TD.

James River wasn’t finished. Late third quarter, QB Zeal Hammons tossed to a waiting Adam Bridges at the goal line and that was a Knights TD to make things interesting.

But Ruley had the quick answer for the Blues. He found daylight breaking through the line. They weren’t gonna get him as he housed it to put Parry McCluer back up two scores.

J B Wade sealed the win for Parry McCluer with a late interception.

The Fighting Blues win it 27 to 14.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. Capitol Police identified the officer killed in the attack Friday as William 'Billy'...
Man rams car into 2 Capitol police; 1 officer, driver killed
WDBJ7
Crews respond to fire at Pebble Creek Apartments
Courtesy Christopher Newport University
Man who rammed car into Capitol Police a former Alleghany High athlete
Crews responded after a vehicle crashed into a creek in Big Island.
Woman killed in Bedford County crash into creek
Custard at Chris's Coffee & Custard
Hometown Eats: Chris’s Coffee & Custard

Latest News

FFE Pulaski County Vs. Salem 4.2.21
Pulaski County @ Salem, Game of the Week
FFE Byrd Vs. Staunton River 4.2.21
William Byrd @ Staunton River
FFE Fleming Vs. Franklin County 4.2.21
William Flemming @ Franklin County
FFE Cave Spring Vs. Hidden Valley 4.2.21
Cave Spring @ Hidden Valley
FFE Christiansburg Vs. Blacksburg 4.2.21
Christiansburg @ Blacksburg