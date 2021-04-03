Pulaski County @ Salem, Game of the Week

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Spartans first drive was only a few plays because Zavione Wood tore down the sideline on a 35 yard run for the game’s first score.

Still in the first, Wood got the call again, hit a quick cutback and stepped out of a tackle. It looked like he had nowhere to go but somehow shakes off two more tacklers and was off to the races, 70 yards before being dragged down inside the 5.

Then it was Wood again on this short touchdown, 13-0 Salem.

Second quarter, the Cougars drummed up some momentum, quarterback Drew Dalton dropped way back with pressure in his face before he found Quemar Porter on the short toss and he jetted down the far side until he is taken down around the 20.

That set up a 37 yard field goal attempt. Where Broc Simpson may have had the leg but he missed wide right.

Later in the second, Cougars had the ball and were driving again, keeping it on the ground with Ethan Galimore who had the room to score from 15 yards out, 13-7 Salem.

Next possession Salem punched right back, DaRon Wilson goes over the top to Shawn Collins in stride for the 50 yard bomb, Spartans took a 20-7 lead into the half.

Third quarter was more of the same, third down and Wilson called his own number and fooled everyone to set up a first and goal to head to the fourth quarter where Cam Leftwich sealed the deal for the Spartans who were victorious on senior night 27-14 and put the lid on a perfect 6-0 regular season for head coach Don Holter.

“Those kids in there have been busting their tails on their own since we were dismissed on March 12 before we got back together and lots of them never missed a workout and their focus and commitment to one another and to being a Salem Spartan is tremendous and after 21 seasons I don’t know if I’ve been prouder of a group of young men.” said Holter.

