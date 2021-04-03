Advertisement

Roanoke County apartment fire causes over $1.2 million dollars in damage

Damage at Pebble Creek Apartment complex
Damage at Pebble Creek Apartment complex(WDBJ7)
By Ashley Boles
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 7:52 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office has concluded that the fire yesterday on Circle Brook Drive in Pebble Creek Apartments originated on a balcony on the second floor of the structure and was accidental in nature.

The cause of the fire was discarded smoking materials and damage estimates are $1,250,000.00. 

There were working smoke alarms in the apartments, however, due to the fire spreading from the balcony on the exterior into the attic space, the alarms did not sound immediately. 

Roanoke County Fire & Rescue would like to remind everyone to not discard cigarettes in vegetation such as mulch, potted plants or other things that could ignite easily.

And, before you throw away butts and ashes, make sure they are out, dousing in water or sand is the best way to do that.

Everyone was able to evacuate safely with no injuries reported. Two cats were also rescued.

Residents from twelve of the 24 total apartments in the building will be aided by the American Red Cross as they are now displaced.

The fire was brought under control in approximately one hour.

