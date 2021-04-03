Advertisement

Sunny and dry through the weekend

Temperatures return to the 60s by Sunday
By Meteorologist Christian Johansen
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 6:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HEADLINES

  • Clear and cold start
  • Sunny and dry for the weekend
  • Warmer temperatures next week

SATURDAY

Clear and cold this morning. High pressure is building in and will create a blocking pattern into next week. Temperatures start to warm today with highs in the 50s and a few 60s possible.

High pressure brings warmer temperatures into next week.
High pressure brings warmer temperatures into next week.(WDBJ Weather)

SUNDAY (EASTER)

Chilly temperatures will be likely Sunday morning with warmer temperatures expected in the afternoon. Highs look to climb into the 60s with a few 50s possible to the North.

Temperatures warming this weekend.
Temperatures warming this weekend.(WDBJ Weather)

MONDAY-WEDNESDAY

Our string of beautiful sunny weather continues as temperatures continue to warm into the low to mid 70s. Our next chance of rain showers doesn’t move into our area until late Wednesday or Thursday.

A dry pattern settles in until the end of next week.
A dry pattern settles in until the end of next week.(WDBJ Weather)

