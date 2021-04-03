Advertisement

Virginia eclipses 4M COVID vaccines administered

COVID File Image
COVID File Image(WDBJ7)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 8:52 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 623,881 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Saturday, April 3, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 1,542 from the 622,339 reported Friday, a slightly larger increase than the 1,538 new cases reported from Thursday to Friday.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 4,071,088 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Saturday, up from Friday’s 3,957,289.

31.7% of Virginians have received at least one vaccine dose. 17.2% are fully vaccinated.

[VDH launches central pre-registration website, phone number for COVID-19 vaccine]

[VACCINE INFO: What you need to know in southwest Virginia]

Click here for vaccination phases and who is eligible under each phase.

Click here for the latest statewide rules regarding curfew, masks and public gatherings.

6,544,112 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Saturday, with a 6.4% positivity rate from those tests over the last week, higher than the 6.2% reported Friday.

As of Saturday, there are 10,287 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from 10,279 reported Friday.

1,022 people across Virginia were hospitalized as of Saturday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, down from 1,045 Friday. 51,748 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

