Virginia Department of Health gives vaccination effort update following Johnson & Johnson blunder

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health updated Virginians Friday on the vaccination process.

Over 30% of Virginians have had their first dose while over 16% are fully vaccinated.

That comes as VDH says there might be some issues in the near future with the Johnson and Johnson vaccine supply.

A mistake in one of the labs resulted in millions of doses getting tossed, affecting supply.

“15 million doses were sequestered as a result of poor mixing and so I think those doses will be completely taken offline which means that the future delivery schedule of Johnson and Johnson is a bit up in the air,” said Danny Avula, Virginia Department of Health state vaccine coordinator.

Officials say they’re unsure of what the full impacts of that will be for now.

