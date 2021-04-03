Advertisement

Virginia Department of Health gives vaccination effort update following Johnson & Johnson blunder

Vaccines at a Bedford County coronavirus vaccine clinic Thursday.
Vaccines at a Bedford County coronavirus vaccine clinic Thursday.(WDBJ7)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 8:57 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health updated Virginians Friday on the vaccination process.

Over 30% of Virginians have had their first dose while over 16% are fully vaccinated.

That comes as VDH says there might be some issues in the near future with the Johnson and Johnson vaccine supply.

A mistake in one of the labs resulted in millions of doses getting tossed, affecting supply.

“15 million doses were sequestered as a result of poor mixing and so I think those doses will be completely taken offline which means that the future delivery schedule of Johnson and Johnson is a bit up in the air,” said Danny Avula, Virginia Department of Health state vaccine coordinator.

Officials say they’re unsure of what the full impacts of that will be for now.

