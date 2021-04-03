Advertisement

Wendell Scott family reclaims his dirt track race car and brings it back to Danville

The family of Wendell Scott was able to secure another piece of his legacy, by bringing his original dirt track car back home.
By Kendall Davis
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 10:14 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Before Hall of Famer Wendell Scott became the first African American NASCAR Cup series winner, he paved his way through dirt track racing.

“He was a dirt track master; one of his favorite passions was dirt driving, because it kind of carried him back to his days when he was running the back roads of Virginia and North Carolina,” said his son, Frank Scott.

Scott transformed his 1939 Ford into a dirt race car in the 1950s and drove it in hundreds of races until he joined the NASCAR Cup series.

“My father raced this car six days a week, sometimes twice on Sundays,” said Frank Scott.

Scott joined the cup series in 1961 and eventually gifted the car to another driver.

“He didn’t try to sell it; he just gave it away to him, because he had moved up in the ranks and wasn’t racing that style of car,” said Warrick Scott, grandson and CEO of the Wendell Scott Foundation.

It then fell into the hands of a collector until it was being auctioned off.

“We didn’t know it was being auctioned, so we had to make a decision that we were going to drive out the next day, the next morning, and do our best to acquire it.” said Warrick Scott.

Now that it is home, it serves as the latest step in the family reclaiming pieces of Wendell Scott’s legacy.

“I was hesitant to think we would ever get it back, but we were blessed to be able to get it back,” said Frank Scott.

The car was also the inspiration behind the River Scott character in the Disney Pixar movie, “Cars 3.”

