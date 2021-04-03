William Byrd @ Staunton River

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Staunton River welcomed their neighbors from Vinton and William Byrd for the latest installment of the War on 24.

The Golden Eagles were still in search of their elusive first win of the season.

Byrd took control early as El Amin Shareef got the call. He busted loose around the edge and broke tackles on his way to the endzone and it was 7-nothing Terriers.

Next drive. Israel Hairston was in at quarterback and he found Ethan Tinsely on the short yardage play for a Byrd first down.

Then Hairston faked everybody out and kept it himself for the touchdown.

William Byrd beat up on Staunton River tonight 33 to 14 the final.

