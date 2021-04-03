Advertisement

William Byrd @ Staunton River

The Golden Eagles were still in search of their elusive first win of the season.
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 12:14 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Staunton River welcomed their neighbors from Vinton and William Byrd for the latest installment of the War on 24.

The Golden Eagles were still in search of their elusive first win of the season.

Byrd took control early as El Amin Shareef got the call. He busted loose around the edge and broke tackles on his way to the endzone and it was 7-nothing Terriers.

Next drive. Israel Hairston was in at quarterback and he found Ethan Tinsely on the short yardage play for a Byrd first down.

Then Hairston faked everybody out and kept it himself for the touchdown.

William Byrd beat up on Staunton River tonight 33 to 14 the final.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. Capitol Police identified the officer killed in the attack Friday as William 'Billy'...
Man rams car into 2 Capitol police; 1 officer, driver killed
WDBJ7
Crews respond to fire at Pebble Creek Apartments
Courtesy Christopher Newport University
Man who rammed car into Capitol Police a former Alleghany High athlete
Crews responded after a vehicle crashed into a creek in Big Island.
Woman killed in Bedford County crash into creek
Custard at Chris's Coffee & Custard
Hometown Eats: Chris’s Coffee & Custard

Latest News

FFE Pulaski County Vs. Salem 4.2.21
Pulaski County @ Salem, Game of the Week
FFE Fleming Vs. Franklin County 4.2.21
William Flemming @ Franklin County
FFE Cave Spring Vs. Hidden Valley 4.2.21
Cave Spring @ Hidden Valley
FFE Christiansburg Vs. Blacksburg 4.2.21
Christiansburg @ Blacksburg