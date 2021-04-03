Advertisement

William Flemming @ Franklin County

Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 12:13 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - In Rocky Mount, Franklin County hosted a William Fleming team that was after its 3rd straight win.

Jayron Smith put Franklin County on the board first with a run up the middle. 7 to 0 Franklin County.

After a Franklin County turnover, Shareff Anderson capped off a Fleming drive with a touchdown run to tie it up 7 to 7.

Fleming was then on the move again when Tequan Martin fumbled into the end zone but it was recovered by a lineman to put Fleming up 14 to 7.

Fleming got the ball right back, and Martin dropped a dime, only to throw an interception on the next play.

No worries though as the Colonels won it 41-27.

