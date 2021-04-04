1.5M Virginians fully vaccinated against COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 625,148 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Sunday, April 4, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 1,267 from the 623,881 reported Saturday, a smaller increase than the 1,542 new cases reported from Friday to Saturday.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 4,174,326 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Sunday, up from Saturday’s 4,071,088.

2,769,690 Virginians, or 32.4%, have received at least one vaccine dose. 1,519,021, or 17.8%, are fully vaccinated.

[VDH launches central pre-registration website, phone number for COVID-19 vaccine]

[VACCINE INFO: What you need to know in southwest Virginia]

Click here for vaccination phases and who is eligible under each phase.

Click here for the latest statewide rules regarding curfew, masks and public gatherings.

6,565,563 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Sunday, with a 6.4% positivity rate from those tests over the last week, the same number reported Saturday.

As of Sunday, there are 10,329 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from 10,287 reported Saturday.

1,035 people across Virginia were hospitalized as of Sunday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, up from 1,022 Saturday. 51,818 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.