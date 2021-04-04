Bearing down: Baylor routs Houston 78-59 to reach title game
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 9:23 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Jared Butler scored 17 points to lead five Baylor players in double figures, and the Bears roared to a 78-59 victory over Houston in the Final Four.
Matthew Mayer and Davion Mitchell added 12 points apiece for the Bears, whose first trip to a national semifinal since 1950 will continue to the title game. They’ll face UCLA or the overall No. 1 seed, Gonzaga, on Monday night.