Advertisement

Bearing down: Baylor routs Houston 78-59 to reach title game

Matthew Mayer and Davion Mitchell added 12 points apiece for the Bears.
Baylor guard Jared Butler (12) passes over teammate guard Adam Flagler (10) and Houston forward...
Baylor guard Jared Butler (12) passes over teammate guard Adam Flagler (10) and Houston forward Justin Gorham (4) during the first half of a men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament semifinal game, Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)(Michael Conroy | AP)
By Dave Skretta
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 9:23 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Jared Butler scored 17 points to lead five Baylor players in double figures, and the Bears roared to a 78-59 victory over Houston in the Final Four.

Matthew Mayer and Davion Mitchell added 12 points apiece for the Bears, whose first trip to a national semifinal since 1950 will continue to the title game. They’ll face UCLA or the overall No. 1 seed, Gonzaga, on Monday night.

Most Read

Courtesy Christopher Newport University
Man who rammed car into Capitol Police a former Alleghany High athlete
U.S. Capitol Police identified the officer killed in the attack Friday as William 'Billy'...
Man rams car into 2 Capitol police; 1 officer, driver killed
WDBJ7
No injuries reported after fire at Pebble Creek Apartments
Damage at Pebble Creek Apartment complex
Roanoke County apartment fire causes over $1.2 million dollars in damage
Wendell Scott History Efforts
Wendell Scott family reclaims his dirt track race car and brings it back to Danville

Latest News

FFE Pulaski County Vs. Salem 4.2.21
Pulaski County @ Salem, Game of the Week
FFE Byrd Vs. Staunton River 4.2.21
William Byrd @ Staunton River
FFE Fleming Vs. Franklin County 4.2.21
William Fleming @ Franklin County
FFE Cave Spring Vs. Hidden Valley 4.2.21
Cave Spring @ Hidden Valley