Bearing down: Baylor routs Houston 78-59 to reach title game

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Jared Butler scored 17 points to lead five Baylor players in double figures, and the Bears roared to a 78-59 victory over Houston in the Final Four.

Matthew Mayer and Davion Mitchell added 12 points apiece for the Bears, whose first trip to a national semifinal since 1950 will continue to the title game. They’ll face UCLA or the overall No. 1 seed, Gonzaga, on Monday night.