Churches continue to find creative ways to worship in the pandemic

First Presbyterian Church in Harrisonburg held an outdoor and indoor service on Easter Sunday to allow for social distancing.
By Stephanie Penn
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -Many churches have had to get creative with holding services during the pandemic, and again on Easter Sunday.

First Presbyterian Church in Harrisonburg held their Easter service through a screen in 2020, but this year they were able to come together.

“There is something about gathering together on Easter. Being together as the body of Christ,” Commission Lay Pastor for Communications at the church, Brad Jenkins, said.

“It is one thing to get in front of a screen, but it is another thing to participate together, to sing together, to recite the liturgy together,” Jenkins said.

Church members grabbed their chairs and met in the parking lot for an early morning service, which was one of two services for the day.

One was outside and the other inside, but with limited seating.

Pastor Jon Heeringa said that the Easter season is about hope, and hope has gotten their church through this tough time.

“This is why we love Easter because there is hope even in the darkest times. So, we had the hope of this moment coming,” Heeringa said.

The last year has brought challenges, but it also brought opportunities for the church.

They began livestreaming services and have been able to reach a broader audience, and some lessons learned may stick around past the pandemic.

But they say they are grateful to be able to be together in person this Easter Sunday.

“It shows that we’re moving forward and in the right direction. It gives us hope,” Jenkins said.

