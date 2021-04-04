Advertisement

Former valley Delegate A.R. “Pete” Giesen, Jr. passes away at age 88

Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 10:57 PM EDT|Updated: Apr. 3, 2021 at 11:08 AM EDT
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A former Shenandoah Valley delegate passed away on Friday, April 2. His daughter made the announcement on social media.

A.R. “Pete” Giesen, Jr., spent decades representing the Shenandoah Valley in Virginia’s House of Delegates. He served from 1964 to 1974 and then again from 1975 to 1996.

After his political career, he spent time teaching politics at James Madison University.

Giesen was 88 years old.

