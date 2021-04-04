Advertisement

Hundreds rally in England and Wales over police legislation

Protesters walked past Buckingham Palace towards Parliament Square, just outside the Houses of Parliament in London.
Demonstrators holding posters and flags gather at Parliament Square during a 'Kill the Bill'...
Demonstrators holding posters and flags gather at Parliament Square during a 'Kill the Bill' protest in London, Saturday, April 3, 2021. The demonstration is against the contentious Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill, which is currently going through Parliament and would give police stronger powers to restrict protests. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)(Matt Dunham | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 9:41 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LONDON (AP) — Hundreds of people marched Saturday through central London and other cities across England and Wales to protest the British government’s plan to hand new powers to the police to tackle demonstrations.

A ring of officers positioned themselves around the statue of wartime prime minister Winston Churchill in Parliament Square. The statue had been defaced during anti-racism protests last year.

Separately, 27 police officers were injured during riots in Northern Ireland on Friday evening and eight people were arrested.

The reason behind the unrest in Northern Ireland was unclear.

