Kids took part in an Easter Egg Hunt with over 25,000 eggs

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Many kids scavenged for eggs this Easter Sunday, including right here in Roanoke at Parkway Church on the Mountain.

The church canceled their hunt last year due to the pandemic but brought it back this Easter for the fourth time.

Kids had the chance to find over 25,000 eggs and win prizes. There was also 80 golden ticket prizes where, if they were lucky enough to find a golden ticket, kids could redeem it for an even bigger prize.

“It feels wonderful, it’s such a blessing to see so many happy faces, especially kids, and be able to be outside where it’s a little safer and be able to bless our community this way with all this free stuff,” Andy Hardy, Children’s Pastor for Parkway Church on the Mountain, said.

Hardy said he was glad to make this Easter joyous for many families after such a tough year.

