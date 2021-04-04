Advertisement

Missing man surrenders after barricading himself in Roanoke Co. hotel

(KVLY)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man surrendered to police Sunday after being coerced out of a room at the Holiday Inn Tanglewood with pepper gas.

Roanoke County Police responded at approximately 8:00 a.m. to try and serve an emergency custody order to the man. He had been reported missing eight days before by family members.

The emergency custody order was obtained Sunday morning by family members after he was found to be at the hotel.

The man began to barricade the door to his room once police arrived. Officers immediately began communication with him until it came to a halt shortly before noon.

Multiple rooms near the scene were evacuated as a precaution as police received conflicting information regarding the presence of any weapons. After numerous tries to reestablish communication, Roanoke County’s SWAT team launched pepper gas into the room, causing the man to surrender peacefully. No guns or other people were in the room.

Despite previous reports he was from Botetourt County, the man was determined to be a resident of Roanoke County.

