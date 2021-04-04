Advertisement

One person shot in Downtown Roanoke late Saturday night

This is what the parking lot looked like at 3 a.m. on Sunday morning following a shooting that...
This is what the parking lot looked like at 3 a.m. on Sunday morning following a shooting that occurred just before midnight.(WDBJ7)
By Ashley Boles
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 3:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One person was shot in Downtown just before midnight Saturday.

According to Roanoke police, it happened in the parking lot adjacent to Campbell Avenue. Investigators stayed on scene several hours after the incident, and are continuing to search for witnesses and evidence.

At this time, the person’s identity, nor the injuries sustained, are being released.

