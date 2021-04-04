One person shot in Downtown Roanoke late Saturday night

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One person was shot in Downtown just before midnight Saturday.

According to Roanoke police, it happened in the parking lot adjacent to Campbell Avenue. Investigators stayed on scene several hours after the incident, and are continuing to search for witnesses and evidence.

At this time, the person’s identity, nor the injuries sustained, are being released.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.