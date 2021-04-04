Advertisement

RCPS looking into offensive posts following Hidden Valley loss to Cave Spring Friday

The references were allegedly made on social media by members or fans of the Cave Spring High School community towards Hidden Valley’s football team after they defeated the Titans 17-14 in a rivalry contest.
Courtesy Roanoke County Public Schools
Courtesy Roanoke County Public Schools
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County Public Schools is investigating at least one disturbing social media post following Hidden Valley High School’s loss to Cave Spring in Friday’s football matchup.

One such image allegedly being circulated depicts graphic representation of both schools during a disturbing moment in the George Floyd tragedy.

Roanoke County Public Schools released the following statement: “Roanoke County Public Schools does not condone any behavior that could be considered racially offensive. We are aware of the post that has been made. We are investigating and will take appropriate actions. Federal student privacy law does not permit us to elaborate further on matters related to student discipline.”

