Advertisement

Rocky Mount man killed in Franklin County ATV crash

(WTVY)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are investigating an ATV crash that killed a man Friday night. Police say the crash occurred just before midnight at the intersection of Ledbetter Road and Muse Field Road in Franklin County.

The driver of a Honda Recon ATV was traveling north on Ledbetter Road, when the ATV ran off the right side of the road and hit a ditch, causing the ATV to overturn.

Travis Andrew Hudson, 35, of Rocky Mount, was thrown from the ATV and died at the scene. He was not wearing a helmet, according to police.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy Christopher Newport University
Man who rammed car into Capitol Police a former Alleghany High athlete
Courtesy Roanoke County
Mobile home a total loss after Peters Creek Road fire
Wendell Scott History Efforts
Wendell Scott family reclaims his dirt track race car and brings it back to Danville
Damage at Pebble Creek Apartment complex
Roanoke County apartment fire causes over $1.2 million dollars in damage
A shooting at 7th and Kidder streets kills three, injures four.
Mass shooting in Wilmington, N.C. leaves seven people shot, three dead

Latest News

Crews responded after a vehicle crashed into a creek in Big Island.
Woman killed in Bedford County crash into creek
Crash into creek at Bedford/Campbell county line
Man who crashed into stream dies after being taken to hospital
Crash into creek at Bedford/Campbell county line
Driver seriously hurt after hitting creek near Bedford/Campbell line
File image
Pittsylvania Co. crash kills one, sends woman and child to hospital