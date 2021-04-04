Rocky Mount man killed in Franklin County ATV crash

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are investigating an ATV crash that killed a man Friday night. Police say the crash occurred just before midnight at the intersection of Ledbetter Road and Muse Field Road in Franklin County.

The driver of a Honda Recon ATV was traveling north on Ledbetter Road, when the ATV ran off the right side of the road and hit a ditch, causing the ATV to overturn.

Travis Andrew Hudson, 35, of Rocky Mount, was thrown from the ATV and died at the scene. He was not wearing a helmet, according to police.

